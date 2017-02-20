Naomi Campbell and Penelope Cruz dazzle at Burberry show

Naomi Campbell and Penelope Cruz were among the stars who stepped out in London for the Burberry catwalk show, one of the biggest nights in the fashion calendar.

Clad in a dainty white dress and black coat, British supermodel Campbell cut a stylish figure in the front row at what is always the highlight of London Fashion Week.

Hollywood actress Cruz was dressed in basic black, teaming a classic tuxedo suit with sleek heels.

Jourdan Dunn, Suki Waterhouse and Laura Bailey were among the models at Makers House to see Burberry creative director Christopher Bailey's designs.

And the fashion elite rubbed shoulders with stars of the screen including The Night Manager's Elizabeth Debicki, former Skins star Kaya Scodelario and The Halcyon's Hermione Corfield.

American Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour also attended, showing up in a print dress and a pair of her trademark shades to check out the British design house's autumn/winter looks.

The Burberry event caps four days of shows highlighting London's status as a fashion hub to rival Paris, Milan and New York.