'Rude' Piers Morgan apologises after swipe at Hollywood stars

Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has taken a swipe at Hollywood stars but was forced to apologise after swearing on live TV.

The former newspaper editor was introducing actress Lindsay Lohan just after 8am when he said most big-name stars "can't be arsed" to appear on the breakfast show.

He was ticked off by co-presenter Susanna Reid and one viewer slammed him as "rude".

As he prepared to interview Lohan, Morgan said: " It's very exciting because we don't often get Hollywood stars sitting on this sofa at this time in the morning because they can't be arsed to get out of bed", before correcting himself and adding: "Can't be bothered to get out of bed."

Reid told him to "excuse your language" before Morgan said "s orry" for the mishap.

In January last year, Morgan also had to apologise after using the word "bollocking" on the programme.

Although one viewer was offended by the remark on Tuesday morning, others saw the funny side.

Jason Whittenham posted on Twitter: "@piersmorgan you do make us laugh.. brilliant", while Tommie Jo wrote: "this guy makes me laugh hollywood stars that cant be #arsed to get outta bed. I spat my coffee out".

Tony Taban said: "@piersmorgan love da (sic) way ya just swear live on telly and not batter an eyelid."

Although Daniel Bunn wrote: "Just been watching gmb and how rude is piers Morgan, saying celebrities can't be arsed to get up", adding: "what is a celebrity these days anyway?"