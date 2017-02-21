'We cannot see the trouble': Katy Perry gets political in new video

Katy Perry has got political in her latest music video.

The singer, 32, who campaigned for Hillary Clinton during last year's US election, has set new song Chained To The Rhythm in a theme park, Oblivia, where no-one has a thought of their own.

The Roar singer, who is due to perform at this year's Brits, has described her new music as "purposeful pop".

And as she sings "Are we tone deaf?", "We cannot see the trouble" and "We think we're free", chocolate-box houses are hurled up into the air on fair rides and rollercoasters rocket up into the sky.

Perry dons pink hair and a futuristic metallic outfit for the video, which also features Skip Marley singing about breaking "down the walls".