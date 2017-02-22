Dame Helen crowns The Queen writer with BFI Fellowship

Dame Helen Mirren has hailed The Queen writer's career as a "British phenomenon" as she presented him with the British Film Institute's highest honour.

Peter Morgan CBE, who also penned The Crown, Frost/Nixon and The Last King Of Scotland, was awarded with the BFI Fellowship at a ceremony on Tuesday night.

Dame Helen, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of the Queen in the 2006 film, praised his "exuberantly restrained" storytelling.

"The output of this driven, brilliant, clever, complex and lovely man is a British phenomenon and I am thrilled to be here tonight as part of this deserved and fantastic recognition," she added.

Ahead of the annual BFI Chairman's Dinner at Claridge's in London, Mr Morgan said he could not be more "surprised, thrilled or proud" to receive the honour.

Much of Morgan's work has focused on the British establishment and real-life characters and he is responsible for a trio of films that starred Michael Sheen as former prime minister Tony Blair: The Deal, The Queen and The Special Relationship.

He joins a prestigious list of fellows including Tim Burton, Clint Eastwood and Dame Judi Dench but will be one of the first known principally for his writing.