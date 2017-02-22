Howard Donald 'over the Pluto' with newborn son Dougie Bear

Take That's Howard Donald has welcomed the birth of his new son, Dougie Bear Donald.

He took to Twitter to share the happy news hours after the birth on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning he posted: "Hello Dougie Bear Donald! He's here and he's beautiful! He arrived yesterday morning and we are over the Pluto. X"

Dougie is Donald's second child with wife Katie Halil, who gave birth to Bowie Taylan Donald last January.

He already has two daughters, Grace and Lola, from a previous relationship.

Newspapers reported that Donald was forced to miss the opening of bandmate Gary Barlow's musical, The Girls, in London this week as his wife went into labour.

Donald, 48, is set to rejoin Barlow, Robbie Williams and Mark Owen on Saturday for a live Take That reunion performance during the final of BBC talent show Let It Shine, but The Sun reported that the new arrival could force him to cancel his appearance.

Donald first shared the news of a new addition to the family in October by Tweeting: "Guess what? Me and katie are happy to announce we will have our 2nd child in Feb. Yay! No more sleep for another 2 years!"