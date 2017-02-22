Joel Dommett 'punched in the face by a child' while filming new TV show

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! runner-up Joel Dommett has said he was "punched in the face by a child" while filming his new TV show.

The comedian has been travelling the globe to film his upcoming BBC series Tribal Bootcamp.

Dommett, 31, also spoke about the moment he had his head shaved during filming, describing it as "horrific".

Promoting the series at the BBC Worldwide Showcase, he told the Press Association: "A Shaolin monk shaved my head for the new programme I did and it was horrific, much to the dismay of my agent and my mother (too), they were very disappointed.

"It was crazy. I spent a week with them and then the week ended with a child punching me in the face."

The television star said he had a bruised lip following the incident, adding he had also been "punched in the nose and I bled all over my clothes".

The series will see Dommett and his friend, comedian Nish Kumar, visiting six communities who base their active lifestyles on ancient forms of exercise.

"Me and Nish go all over the world and see whether we can keep up with the fittest tribes in the entire world," he said.

The duo will visit Maasai warriors in Africa, the Xavante tribe in the Brazilian rainforest, Shaolin monks and more.

No broadcast date has yet been announced.