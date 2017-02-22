Sheridan Smith to star in TV adaptation of David Walliams' book Ratburger

Sheridan Smith has signed up to star alongside David Walliams in a TV adaptation of his hit children's book Ratburger.

Walliams, 45, will play Burt, the "shifty" burger man who wants to get his hands on the pet rat belonging to put-upon schoolgirl Zoe, who lives with her lazy stepmother (Smith).

The funnyman tweeted an image of himself in character, sporting sideburns, as he began filming the adaptation of the best-selling book, which will be screened on Sky this Christmas.

"My children's book Ratburger is coming to Sky UK with an all star cast including Sheridan Smith," he told fans.

He added in a statement that he is "specially thrilled that I am playing the villain Burt".

Sky's head of comedy Jon Mountague said: "Hilarious, gruesome and warm-hearted in equal measure, David's book Ratburger is a terrific tale, with a fantastic cast.

"We jumped at the chance to bring the adventure, villainy and vermin to screens."

The Britain's Got Talent judge has sold more than 7.5 million books in the UK and has been crowned Children's Book of the Year winner three times.

His previous books The Boy In The Dress and Gangsta Granny were both adapted by the BBC.

Bafta-winning actress Smith, 35, recently appeared in Walliams' sketch show Walliams And Friend, as well as BBC drama The Moorside.

Ratburger, also starring The Young Ones actor Nigel Planer, will be available on Sky 1, on demand and Sky Go.