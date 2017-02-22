Steven Spielberg's mother, Leah Adler, dies at 97

The mother of film director Steven Spielberg has died at 97.

Leah Adler, a former concert pianist, painter and restaurateur, died on Tuesday, reportedly surrounded by her family at her Los Angeles home.

A statement released on behalf of her family said she was "best remembered for her deep, limitless love for the people around her".

"Always rooting for the underdog and taking care of others, she had the unique ability to make each and every person she met feel like they were the centre of the universe," the statement released by Spielberg's production company Amblin Partners read.

"Leah marched to the beat of her own drum, always being true to herself and never letting social norms define who she was or what she would accomplish."

Known as Lee Lee to her family and friends, Adler learned piano at the age of five and later studied at the Music Conservatory in Cincinnati and graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a degree in Home Economics.

In February 1945, she married Arnold Meyer Spielberg and they had four children - Steven, Anne, Sue and Nancy.

After her divorce from Arnold, Adler married Bernie Adler in 1967 and the couple later moved to Los Angeles to a kosher restaurant called The Milky Way.

Her first husband, Steven's father, was 100 this month, while her second husband died in 1995 at 75, according to reports.

She is survived by her four children, 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.