What not to bare: Trinny Woodall video reveals more than she intends

Style guru Trinny Woodall gave viewers an eyeful when she accidentally flashed one of her breasts during a video blog.

The presenter had the embarrassing wardrobe malfunction as she was demonstrating the best way to wear gym clothes in a video uploaded to Facebook.

Woodall, 53, untucked her grey gym top to show her followers it was more flattering when tucked in and, as she was doing so, she lifted her top a bit too high and exposed her right breast.

She did not appear to notice her slip and continued on with her presentation, which appeared to be filmed in the bathroom of her home.

The former What Not To Wear co-host then uploaded the clip to her Facebook account.

The video blog, entitled Monday Musings - Wake Up To Make Up, Boots Haul And My Favourite Brogues - is the latest in a series of posts Woodall has made dishing out beauty, skincare and fashion advice.

So far it has been viewed 123,000 times.