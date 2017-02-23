Beyonce giving Coachella festival a miss because of pregnancy

Singer Beyonce has pulled out of this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival because of her pregnancy with twins.

The Lemonade star was due to headline at the Californian music event on both weekends that it runs, but has cancelled her appearances on doctor's orders and has instead been booked for the 2018 line-up.

She was supposed to top the bill at the festival in Indio, California on April 15 and 22 alongside other big bookings Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar, but so far her replacement has not been announced.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Beyonce's Parkwood Entertainment and festival producer Goldenvoice said the singer had to pull out "following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months".

Beyonce and her husband Jay Z announced in January that they were expecting twins.

The couple already have a five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

In 2011 Beyonce headlined Glastonbury Festival, three years after Jay Z topped the bill at the event in 2008.