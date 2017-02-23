Brit Awards show 'definite progression' tackling lack of diversity - Craig David

Craig David has said the Brit Awards have shown "definite progression" in tackling a lack of diversity since he was first nominated for an accolade 16 years ago.

The comeback star missed out in the British Male Solo Artist category but praised organisers for showcasing genres outside the mainstream.

Despite a surge in the number of non-white nominees following last year's Brits So White protests, grime artists Kano, Skepta and Stormzy, as well as David and singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka all left the ceremony empty handed.

David, who has now been nominated for 13 Brits without success, told the Press Association: "Looking at the statistics of it, there will be people who do all the talking and will say 'Man what's going on, how many nominations does a man need to win one'."

He added: "It's funny because I was in the eye of the storm in 2001 because I was nominated for six awards.

"The fact of none actually winning any is that it is probably going to be another debate on the back of it ... and yeah why didn't Stormzy pick up an award? Or Why Didn't Kano or Skepta win anything?

"There's always going to be some sort of element along the way.

"But I will take it as a positive and say listen, Ed Sheeran - one of the biggest artists in the world - brings Stormzy out to do the remix of his record, and he smashed it.

"To see Skepta get a performance, his own solo performance on there, it did show that a lot of ears pricked up from last year.

"There's a huge scene here and to really capture what the Brit Awards means, is to have to recognise everything that's going on in the country, not just isolated pockets."

The Southampton-born musician also revealed he was joined with his parents at the event and helped his mother get a picture with X Factor judge Simon Cowell.

He said: "I t was for them to have an experience at the Brits.

"My mum got a picture with Simon Cowell so like my son duties for the day were done."

David, who earlier this week revealed his biggest-ever home town gig would take place in September, said the announcement was a "dream come true for a Southampton lad".

:: Craig David will play The Ageas Bowl on Friday September 1 with tickets going on sale on Friday February 24.