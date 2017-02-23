Matt Reeves replaces Ben Affleck at the helm of The Batman

Cloverfield director Matt Reeves has stepped in to direct The Batman after Ben Affleck quit the film.

Argo star Affleck pulled out of directing the superhero film in January and Warner Brothers has now announced Reeves will both direct and produce instead.

Reeves said: "I have loved the Batman story since I was a child.

"He is such an iconic and compelling character, and one that resonates with me deeply.

"I am incredibly honoured and excited to be working with Warner Bros. to bring an epic and emotional new take on the caped crusader to the big screen."

President and chief content officer of the Warner Bros. Pictures Group Toby Emmerich said: "We are thrilled to have Matt Reeves taking the helm of Batman, the crown jewel of our DC slate.

"Matt's deep roots in genre films and his evolution into an emotional world-building director make him the perfect filmmaker to guide the Dark Knight through this next journey."

Affleck is still expected to take the lead role in the DC Comics adaptation and previously played Batman in the 2016 film Batman vs Superman: Dawn Of Justice.

He will also appear as the superhero in the upcoming film Justice League, due to be released in cinemas on November 17.