Skepta and The Weeknd to headline Wireless Festival

Chance The Rapper, Skepta and The Weeknd have been announced to headline London's Wireless Festival 2017.

They will be supported by a host of artists from around the world at the July event, including Zara Larsson, G-Eazy, Wiley, Sean Paul, WizKid and an exclusive set from Bryson Tiller.

Grammy Award-winner Chance will take to the main stage on the Friday night ahead of his US tour, and London's own Mercury Prize-winner Skepta will play on the Saturday.

The Weeknd, who broke streaming records on Spotify in November with single Starboy, will close the festival on the Sunday.

Comedic rapper Lil Dicky has also been added to the line-up, as well as Nas, Nef The Pharaoh, Noname, Lil Yachty, Section Boyz, Yungen and 18-year old British rapper Dave.

Tickets are on sale for the festival in Finsbury Park on July 7-9, with single day prices from £55 and full weekend prices from £160.