Coldplay deny intention to perform concerts in Israel and Palestine

Coldplay have cleared up speculation of concerts in Israel and Palestine, telling fans they are just visiting to listen and learn.

Frontman Chris Martin shared a selfie of the group on their travels with a statement denying any plans to perform or sign a new contract.

The post, put up on the band's Twitter and Instagram accounts on Friday, read: "Hi everyone.

"We are in Israel and Palestine to listen and learn and that's all; there is no concert scheduled, we are just having an interesting and enlightening trip to learn about the area.

"The articles suggesting that we have a signed contract are incorrect.

"Thankyou so much, love, cm."

The trip comes barely two days after Coldplay delighted fans with a performance at Wednesday's Brit Awards in collaboration with The Chainsmokers.

Their Something Just Like This track was officially released on the same day.

Coldplay will take their A Head Full Of Dreams tour across the globe next month, starting with Singapore on March 31.