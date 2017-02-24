Ed Sheeran dominates singles chart ahead of album release

Ed Sheeran's takeover of the singles chart continues on the eve of the release of his latest album.

Three tracks from Divide lie within the top four of the Official Singles Chart, days after Sheeran's standout performance at the Brit Awards.

Shape Of You holds on to the top position for a seventh straight week, while his latest single, How Would You Feel (Paean), released last week to celebrate his birthday, surged straight into second, overtaking Rag'N'Bone Man's Human.

Castle On The Hill, Sheeran's love letter to his home town, drops one place to fourth.

The Suffolk singer's back catalogue was also celebrated by fans ahead of the release of his third album next week, with 2014 record Multiply climbing three places to fourth and his debut Plus hitting 13th.

Katy Perry's Brits performance, littered with political references and a rogue back-up dancer, saw Chained To The Rhythm climb two places to fifth.

This week's biggest physical seller was Take That's new single Giants, which enters at 13th after shifting 12,000 CDs.

And the Brits collaboration between The Chainsmokers and Coldplay made an immediate impression with fans as Something Just Like This enters at 30th less than 48 hours on sale.

At the top of the Official Albums Chart, Rag'N'Bone Man, who collected the British breakthrough prize at the Brits, as well as being named critics' choice winner, maintained his position at the summit.

Human beat off competition from new entries Under Stars by Amy Macdonald and Ryan Adams' Prisoner which entered at second and third respectively.

Completing the top five was Adele's 25 which moved up one place from sixth.

Elsewhere in the top 40, British band Dreadzone charted with an album for the first time in 22 years with Dread Times landing at number 39.