Dame Vera birthday show makes Su a happy camper

Su Pollard has said she is looking forward to returning to the stage as she takes part in a special performance celebrating the 100th birthday of Dame Vera Lynn.

The Hi-de-Hi! star will give a rendition of the wartime singer's I'm Gonna Get Lit Up (When The Lights Go On In London) for the special one-off show at London's Palladium next month.

But it will also be a special moment for Pollard, who has not been on stage since a performance for the Air Force Association five years ago.

The 67-year-old told the Press Association: "It will be most of the girls together in one dressing room with all the "hello darling" camaraderie and copious cups of tea.

"I know a load of these people, some I have worked with so it will be lovely to re-acquaint myself with them."

She said she would be adding her own twist to the number, with the help of four dancers, but hopes to bring across the same "enthusiasm" and "joyfulness" that Dame Vera brought to British soldiers.

"It's marvellous that all her peers, younger or older, will be coming together to acknowledge her contribution to showbusiness, and to getting people through the war.

"People might say the songs are a bit cheesy, but when you think that those men were going abroad to do all this fighting, having those songs she sang must have absolutely cheered their hearts.

"Things like that should never be forgotten."

While she praised the We'll Meet Again singer's strong, consistent and "clear as a bell" singing voice, Pollard also admitted she was a huge fan of pop girl group Little Mix.

"I adore them," she said.

"When I first heard them I thought, 'You go girls', because they really have voices and they should be inspired by Dame Vera.

"Hopefully in years to come, when they are 80 or whatever, they will be having a tribute to them - won't that be fabulous?"

Pollard will be joining a line-up of acts including Russell Watson, Sir Tim Rice, Alan Titchmarsh, Brian Blessed, Simon Callow, Pam St Clement, Anita Harris, Clare Teal and Una Stubbs.

Tickets are now on sale for 100: A Tribute To Dame Vera Lynn on March 18, in support of Dame Vera Lynn's charity for children with cerebral palsy.