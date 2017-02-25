Hatchet job on Hillary Clinton wins Razzie for worst picture

A film taking aim at former presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton has been handed a number of accolades at the not-so-prestigious Razzie Awards.

Hillary's America: The Secret History Of The Democratic Party and Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice each collected four prizes at the 37th Annual Golden Raspberry Awards.

British actor Henry Cavill and co-star Ben Affleck were handed the worst screen combo for their partnership in the DC Comics film.

Man Of Steel star Cavill reprised his role as Superman in the 2016 movie, opposite Affleck as the caped crusader, but the film was a miss with the critics.

The Social Network star Jesse Eisenberg also benefited from the film's downfall as he was rewarded with the worst supporting actor title.

Hillary's America, the product of political commentator Dinesh D'Souza, was named worst picture and the woman who plays Ms Clinton collected worst actress.

D'Souza himself was not to be left out as he picked up two Razzies for worst actor and worst director.

In a recorded message, D'Souza thanked the academy for the prizes, saying: "Being dissed by you guys, this is absolutely fantastic.

"My audience loves the fact that you hate me."

He added: " The reason you are giving it to me is because you're very upset Trump won.

"You've never got over it, you probably never will."

Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice was also named worst remake, rip-off or sequel, beating the likes of Zoolander No. 2, the star-studded follow-up to 2001's Zoolander, which collected just one gong despite scoring nine nominations.

The film's sole prize went to Kristen Wiig who receives the title of worst supporting actress.

A special mention was also made for Oscar-nominated Hacksaw Ridge director Mel Gibson who received the Razzie redeemer award two years after he was named worst supporting actor.

The Razzies are the antithesis to the Oscars, taking place in the midst of the Hollywood awards season.