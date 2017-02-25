New Doctor Who trailer teases season 10

A new Doctor Who season 10 trailer has been released, giving fans a taste of what is to come during Peter Capaldi's last run as the Time Lord.

The promo, dubbed A Time For Heroes, was tweeted on the programme's official social media account on Saturday afternoon and shows the Doctor (Capaldi), his new companion Bill Potts (Pearl Mackie) and character Nardole, played by Matt Lucas, striding through a library as explosions go off around them.

An excited looking Bill, a character new for this series, narrates the trailer.

She says: " The first time you meet him, he's funny.

"The second time, he's amazing.

"The third time you realise he's the most dangerous man in the universe.

"He says he's a man of peace, but he walks in war.

"I'm having the time of my life, and I wouldn't miss it for the world, even if it kills me."

Titles of some of the library's books can be briefly seen, including The Pilot, Thin Ice, Knock and Oxygen.

Lucas first appeared as Nardole as a guest character in 2015 and returned for the 2016 Christmas special, but will be a regular fixture in the forthcoming series.

Bill replaces companion Clara Oswald, who was played by Jenna Coleman between 2012 and 2015.

This is the final series both for Capaldi in the lead role, and for showrunner Steven Moffat, who have both announced that they will be standing down at the end of it.

Broadchurch writer Chris Chibnall will take over at the helm of the BBC1 programme, but the actor who will play the 13th incarnation of the Doctor has not yet been named.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 on April 15.