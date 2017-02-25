Trolls target Lily Allen in row over discrimination

Singer Lily Allen has been targeted by trolls in a spat about discrimination.

The star used her Twitter account to try to highlight the prejudice shown towards immigrants and Muslims by posting a series of tweets replacing the word "immigrants" or "Muslims" with "pensioners".

In the heated debate about older voters and Brexit, she wrote: "I don't hate all pensioners just the extremists. Can't you see this country is being taken over by hate extremist pensioners.

"Can't even get an appt at the doctors because pensioners just skip the queue, and claim all benefits. It has to stop."

Allen clarified: "It was a joke, I was using the language out of context, i.e. I took the word migrant and replaced it with pensioner."

The Smile singer had also tweeted a photo of a bus bearing the words " Pensioners could have to pay thousands in travel insurance post Brexit".

She captioned it: " Think of the all the bingo halls we can turn into grime palaces."

But other users of the social networking site began to argue with her about her views and started to fire insults at her, including taunting her over the death of her son who was stillborn in 2010.

Trolls also doctored a poll that Allen had created on Twitter to make it appear to ask 15 to 35-year-olds whether they felt more marginalised by pensioners or Muslims.

And in another hacked poll the same group were asked whether they thought Allen or Hitler had had a more negative effect on Europe over the last 100 years.

She wrote: "My poll was for 15-35 year olds. It was highjacked by middle aged angry white men with St George cross avatars (check out my timeline)."

Allen later announced that she was taking a break from Twitter, saying: "My timeline is full of the most disgusting, sexist, misogynistic, racist shit. Really, new levels. I'm no masochist so I'll be back x"

Another update read: "Hi, I'm Dennis, I'll be looking after lily's twitter for a while. I can only communicate in gif form,and I'm going on a hate blocking spree."