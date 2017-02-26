EastEnders images reveal Denise Fox agonising over adoption papers

Pictures from EastEnders show the tense moment Denise Fox gets ready to give her child up for adoption.

The photos show her hovering over the consent forms as she makes the final decision.

Just a few weeks after giving birth to Phil Mitchell's baby in the BBC soap, Fox (played by Diane Parish) seemed set on what she wanted to do next.

But after her sister Kim's disapproval, her expression in the pictures suggests the decision may not be such an easy one at the last moment.

The episode will be broadcast on BBC One at 7.30pm on March 2.