Bird's-eye view of Broadchurch as hit series returns for last time

Fans are eagerly anticipating the return of hit series Broadchurch.

A Press Association video, which includes drone footage, shows the locations which viewers of the crime drama have become so familiar with.

It features the cliffs on the Jurassic Coast near West Bay, Dorset, where the ITV series is filmed.

The area has become a huge draw for fans of Broadchurch, which returns to the small screen on Monday.

Pictures also show the newsagents in the series, as well as an apartment block which features in the drama as the police station.

Other snaps show the location for a caravan occupied by Pauline Quirke's character, as well as the Windy Corner Cafe which is used to film exterior shots of the Broadchurch Cafe.

The show, starring Olivia Colman and David Tennant as DS Ellie Miller and DI Alec Hardy, is returning for its final series.

Actress Julie Hesmondhalgh joins the cast, playing a sexual assault victim in the drama.

Tennant recently told how he found the secrecy surrounding the hit drama "exhausting".

Broadchurch returns on ITV at 9pm.