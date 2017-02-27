Car in which rapper Tupac Shakur was shot goes on sale for £1.2 million

The car which late rapper Tupac Shakur was in when he was shot and killed is up for sale for 1.5 million US dollars (£1.2 million).

The music star died in September 1996 when the BMW he was in was shot at in a drive-by in Las Vegas.

The BMW 750iL - which once belonged to Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight - is now being listed for sale on the website of California-based memorabilia dealer Moments In Time.

The listing includes several photographs of the car, but does not offer details of the vehicle's history since Shakur was killed.

Shakur, whose hits included California Love and Dear Mama, had been travelling in the car with Knight when he was shot.

He died in hospital six days later at the age of 25.