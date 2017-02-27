Halle Berry strips off for skinny dip in steamy Instagram video

US actress Halle Berry went skinny dipping to help her unwind after the Oscars.

The star, 50, dazzled in a pink and black Atelier Versace gown at the glittering ceremony in Los Angeles.

Hours later Berry shared a steamy video on Instagram, showing her peeling off the dress and diving into a pool, apparently with not much on.

She told her 1.7 million followers: "After a long award show a girl can't wait to take it off!"

The slow-motion video is shot from behind and sees Berry sashaying through a garden towards the pool.

As she gets to the side, the actress strips off, leaving the gown on the floor before diving in.

The footage is set to Bruno Mars's track Versace On The Floor, which includes the lines: "Oooh I love that dress/ But you won't need it anymore/ No you won't need it no more/ Let's just kiss 'til we're naked, baby."

Berry took home the best actress Oscar in 2002 for her performance in Monster's Ball.