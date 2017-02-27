Lorde teases new music with cryptic social media messages
Chart star Lorde has triggered speculation she is about to unveil new music with cryptic messages on social media.
The singer-songwriter from New Zealand, who has not released a studio album since her 2013 debut Pure Heroine, posted a message on Twitter that said: "u hungry?"
Lorde, 20, followed it up with a link to a web page called imwaitingforit.com.
Clicking on the link takes fans to a video of the star in the back of the car, as the words "3.2.17 NYC" and "3.3.17 NZ" appear. The page is entitled M*******A, possibly the name of a record.
The screen then fades to black.
Fans are now hoping that the Royals singer is teasing the follow-up to her album, which topped the charts in several countries and made it to number four in the UK.
One wrote on Twitter: "OMG Lorde is finally coming."
Another said: "Omg new Lorde album coming, pls tell me this is not a drill."