facebook icon twitter icon
Guernsey Press
JobsPropertyMotoringBiSiFamily NoticesLocal Businesses Pride of GuernseyDigital Editions▶︎More from GP

Lorde teases new music with cryptic social media messages

Chart star Lorde has triggered speculation she is about to unveil new music with cryptic messages on social media.

Lorde has not released a studio album since her 2013 debut Pure Heroine
Lorde has not released a studio album since her 2013 debut Pure Heroine

The singer-songwriter from New Zealand, who has not released a studio album since her 2013 debut Pure Heroine, posted a message on Twitter that said: "u hungry?"

Lorde, 20, followed it up with a link to a web page called imwaitingforit.com.

Clicking on the link takes fans to a video of the star in the back of the car, as the words "3.2.17 NYC" and "3.3.17 NZ" appear. The page is entitled M*******A, possibly the name of a record.

The screen then fades to black.

Fans are now hoping that the Royals singer is teasing the follow-up to her album, which topped the charts in several countries and made it to number four in the UK.

One wrote on Twitter: "OMG Lorde is finally coming."

Another said: "Omg new Lorde album coming, pls tell me this is not a drill."