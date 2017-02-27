Mary Berry takes a trip back to her childhood in new BBC show

TV chef Mary Berry shares some personal family memories as she journeys back to her childhood in her new show Mary Berry Everyday.

In the first episode airing on BBC Two on Monday, she tells how her greatest teacher was her mother, who continued to cook until she died at the age of 105.

She then takes viewers to her mother's homeland in Scotland, where she remembers her grandfather's habit of drinking precisely two drams of whisky every evening.

"The wee drams gradually got bigger," she joked, while using a camping stove to cook in the open air by a lake.

Born in Bath, Berry received training at The Cordon Bleu in Paris and Bath School of Home Economics before beginning her food writing career as cookery editor of Housewife magazine in the 1960s.

Remembering how she and her family dealt with food shortages during the Second World War, Berry explained how they made the best of their own produce.

The 81-year-old said: "We had goats for milk and we always had a pig, but we never got too close to the pig because we knew we were going to eat it and we shared it with the neighbours."

The Delicious Memories episode appeared to be a particularly sentimental one for the former Great British Bake Off judge, who said "I can think of nowhere else I would rather be" as she ate fresh langoustines in the Highlands.

Far from promoting restrictive or clean-eating diets, Berry's menu for the programme includes a bacon rosti with fried egg, as well as yuzu salmon and venison with girolle mushrooms inspired by local Scottish produce.

She also also employed the help of her father's favourite whisky for a boozy orange cream dessert and generous lugs of red wine for a venison cottage pie.

Mary Berry Everyday starts tonight, 8.30pm on BBC Two.