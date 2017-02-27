Stars wear blue ribbons on Oscars red carpet amid politically charged atmosphere

Stars have arrived on the red carpet at a politically charged Oscars where musical La La Land could make history after earning a record-equalling 14 nominations.

Actress Ruth Negga, Moonlight director Barry Jenkins and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda arrived at the ceremony in Hollywood wearing ribbons supporting the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

The organisation was among the first to launch a legal challenge following President Donald Trump's travel ban, which barred people from seven Muslim-majority countries entering America.

Miranda, who wrote the Oscar-nominated song How Far I'll Go from Moana, told ABC: "They're doing great things and they're fighting an incredible fight."

Irish Ethiopian star Negga, who is nominated for her role in drama Loving, described the film as a "once in a lifetime opportunity".

She told E!: "Films you've either watched or been in, they stay with you and leave residue with you.

"This is one of those films, I don't think it'll ever leave me."

British music star Sting is nominated for best song for The Empty Chair which played during Jim: The James Foley Story, a documentary about the American journalist captured and beheaded by Isis.

He told ABC: "This is my fourth nomination. I've never won one.

"I think this is one of the most important songs I've ever been involved in because of the subject."

Jenkins, who could become the first black man to win the best director Oscar, said other black film-makers had done work worthy of winning at past Academy Awards.

"There's nothing special about me," he told Entertainment Weekly's live stream.

Octavia Spencer, nominated for best supporting actress for Hidden Figures, paid tribute to actor Bill Paxton, who died on Sunday aged 61 following complications from surgery.

She told ABC: "I wish I had met him. I was a big fan."

She added: "We're so uptight about what's going on in the world. Right now I want to take a deep breath."

Isabelle Huppert, who is nominated for best actress for her role in psychological thriller Elle, told ABC: "I feel so thrilled about this film in particular. The whole road has been amazing.

"There's a wonderful atmosphere. It's all about being happy here."

Jackie Chan, who won an honourary Oscar last year, was holding two panda toys as he walked the red carpet.

The movie star is a panda ambassador and also owns two of the bears in China.

British star Andrew Garfield, who is nominated for best actor for Hacksaw Ridge, said he had been trying not to cry for most of the day.

The former Spider-Man star said he had attended the ceremony with his parents and his friend Ellie, a friend he had known for 15 years from drama school.

He told ABC: "We've been looking at each other trying not to cry all day."

Garfield said his mother was "cool as a cucumber" about attending the Oscars.

He told E!: "She's one of those perfect mothers that would love me if I was a murderer, and she would come visit me in jail, and she would bring me cookies, home baked, and she would not look at me any different.

"She might say I'm a bit disappointed in you for killing all those people."

Justin Timberlake, who is nominated for best song for Can't Stop The Feeling, hinted that he is opening the Oscars ceremony with a performance.

"You don't want to miss the top of the show," he told ABC.