Tara Palmer-Tomkinson's sister shares eulogy on social media

Tara Palmer-Tomkinson's sister has shared her emotional eulogy after the socialite was laid to rest at a private funeral.

Santa Montefiore said she hoped her sister was being looked after in Heaven and that she was resting, because she "found life hard and now it is done".

Palmer-Tomkinson, 45, died on February 8 from a perforated ulcer.

Author Montefiore posted her tribute on Twitter and Facebook.

She addressed the moving eulogy to her late sister, saying she knew she was there in spirit.

It said: "My darling Tara. I hope you know how much we miss you.

"From the moment you were born we were a family of five, but now we are four and that just isn't right.

"I hope you're aware of all the lovely things people have written about you, and that you are touched, because you never believed you lit up a room or made people feel special, but you did. You really did.

"I hope that you are resting, because you found life hard and now it is done.

"My beloved sister, I don't think you realised that success is never about the big things, but about the small things, and that just being you was enough."

Montefiore, 47, said she hoped "the old Dummer dogs" had welcomed her sister because she adored the dogs and they would "make Heaven feel more like home".

"I hope the angels wrap their wings around you, because, although you shrank from embraces in life, you need to be hugged. You really do," she continued.

"I hope you can make rabbit ears and witty rhymes up there, because your loopy humour was your gift to us and now it is your gift to them.

"How they will laugh. I envy them that."

Montefiore said she had always tried to look after her younger sibling.

"I hope they are looking after you now in Heaven and that you are letting them, and that you heal," she said.

She concluded: "Most of all, my dearest Tara, I hope you know that we love you, with all our hearts, we really do."