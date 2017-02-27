facebook icon twitter icon
Guernsey Press
Teenager bailed again following posts mocking Katie Price's disabled son

A teenager has been further bailed after being arrested by police investigating posts on social media mocking TV star Katie Price's disabled son Harvey.

Katie Price with her children Junior (left), Harvey and Princess Tiaamii
The 19-year-old man, from Newick, near Lewes, East Sussex, was held after a troll on Twitter targeted Price's 14-year-old son who is partially blind, autistic and has Prader-Willi syndrome.

He was released on bail until Saturday, and has now been further bailed until March 25, pending further inquiries, a spokesman for Sussex Police said.