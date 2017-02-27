Teenager bailed again following posts mocking Katie Price's disabled son

A teenager has been further bailed after being arrested by police investigating posts on social media mocking TV star Katie Price's disabled son Harvey.

The 19-year-old man, from Newick, near Lewes, East Sussex, was held after a troll on Twitter targeted Price's 14-year-old son who is partially blind, autistic and has Prader-Willi syndrome.

He was released on bail until Saturday, and has now been further bailed until March 25, pending further inquiries, a spokesman for Sussex Police said.