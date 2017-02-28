Grime star Stormzy to play TRNSMT festival

Hip-hop and grime artist Stormzy has been added to the bill for this summer's TRNSMT festival.

The Croydon MC joins the line-up on Glasgow Green on Saturday July 8 of Kasabian, Catfish and the Bottlemen, George Ezra, The Kooks and Circa Waves.

Known as the MC from the StormzyTV YouTube channel, festival organisers say he has immersed himself in song-writing and production learned while growing up with RnB, and he recently released his debut album Gang Signs & Prayer.

The three-day festival will feature Radiohead, Belle and Sebastian, London Grammar and Rag'n'Bone Man on Friday July 7.

On the final day on Sunday July 9, Biffy Clyro, The 1975, Two Door Cinema Club, Twin Atlantic and Blossoms will take to the stage.