Nigel Havers shows he's still a charmer as he gets flirty with Holly Willoughby

This Morning viewers were torn between being charmed and horrified as actor Nigel Havers flirted with presenter Holly Willoughby on live television.

The actor, 65, asked Willoughby, 36, if she fancied "a spot of lunch" on Tuesday, after switching interview roles with her on the ITV show.

Co-presenter Phillip Schofield chimed in: "Are you chatting her up? You can't chat up the guests!

"It's unacceptable...you smoothy."

Havers, star of 1980s TV drama The Charmer, appeared relaxed and confident as he teased Willoughby from the interviewers' side of the sofa.

Some v iewers couldn't help but be taken in by his smooth moves.

@stellaphughes commented on Twitter: "@thismorning Nigel Havers - a definite charmer! (reminiscent of Oliver Reed!)"

@mimsum posted: "Hey Phil watch that Nigel he will be presenting the show next..."

@Ms_tweetz added: "Nigel Havers is entertaining on #ThisMorning especially chatting up @hollywills."

Applauding him for his attempts to charm Willoughby, @Chugonauts commented: "Nigel what a legend trying to pick up @hollywills can't blame him for trying #thismorning."

@Katess89 added: "Aw as much as I love @Schofe and @hollywills its good to see Phil with Nigel Havers on @thismorning."

But others were not so impressed with Havers' cheeky antics.

@AtlantaBaltaji posted: "Nigel Havers being a bit letchy with Holly. Gag. #ThisMorning."

Havers appeared on the show to speak about his latest role as guest star on ITV comedy show Benidorm.