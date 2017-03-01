Beatles' back catalogue available in fortnightly instalments of vinyl LPs

Beatles fans can now collect the band's back catalogue in fortnightly instalments of vinyl LPs.

The Beatles Vinyl Collection is a new collector's magazine that has a different album from the group included in each issue, to make up a full set of 23 reissued recordings.

Albums have been remastered at Abbey Road Studios in London and the collection includes Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, Abbey Road, Revolver and Rubber Soul, as well as compilations The Beatles Anthology, which comes in three volumes, and two Live At The BBC collections.

Each 180g vinyl LP will be presented in an exact replica of the original record sleeve and the collection of single, double and triple albums will form a comprehensive library of The Beatles' hits, originally produced by George Martin in the 1960s.

An illustrated magazine comes with every instalment, written by Beatles historian and radio producer Kevin Howlett to tell the story of the album and explain the significance of it in the Beatles legacy and music history.

Mr Howlett said: "It was such a privilege to write about this joyous music.

"The Beatles have inspired generation after generation of music fans, songwriters, artists and producers.

"I'm also delighted that there is a resurgence of interest in collecting records.

"For music lovers, nothing can beat the look of a stylish LP cover and the authentic experience of listening to a classic album on vinyl."

The magazine collection is being launched by publisher DeAgostini in association with Apple Corps and Universal Music Group.

De Agostini have released three previous vinyl collections, for jazz, blues and classical music.

The Beatles Vinyl Collection is a 23-part series available to buy online and in newsagents.