Best picture error accountants will not work at Oscars again - film president

The two accountants responsible for the best-picture error at Sunday's Academy Awards will never return to the Oscars, according to the president of the film academy.

Cheryl Boone Isaacs told The Associated Press that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' relationship with PwC, the accounting firm responsible for the integrity of the awards, remains under review.

Ms Boone Isaacs broke her silence on Wednesday following the biggest blunder in the 89-year history of the Academy Awards.

PwC accountants Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz were responsible for the winners' envelopes at Sunday's Oscars.

Mr Cullinan tweeted a photo of Emma Stone from backstage minutes before handing presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway the wrong envelope for best picture.

The pair announced best picture as La La Land rather than the actual winner Moonlight.

Ms Boone Isaacs said Mr Cullinan's distraction caused the error.

AP