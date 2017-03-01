Ice Cube backs Kanye West for presidential challenge against Donald Trump

Rapper Ice Cube says he will back Kanye West if he runs against President Donald Trump in the next US election.

The former NWA star said he had no desire to enter politics but he would support West - who has voiced political aspirations - if he takes on Mr Trump in 2020.

Ice Cube told the Press Association: "If it's going to be between Kanye and Donald Trump, give me Kanye.

"It seems like anyone can run for president nowadays.

"I'm not going to pretend to know that I can be president of the United States. That's for other people to do."

West has spoken of his desire to run for the US presidency, telling the MTV Video Music Awards crowd in 2015: "I've decided in 2020 to run for president."

After meeting Mr Trump in December, the Gold Digger star appeared to postpone his plans for a political career when he tweeted "#2024".

Ice Cube, whose real name is O'Shea Jackson, also revealed there were no plans for a sequel to hit film Straight Outta Compton, which depicted his early career with rap group NWA.

"I haven't thought about a sequel because the first one was so hard to put together with that quality," he said.

"I'm just not looking forward to jumping into that quite yet."

Ice Cube stars opposite Charlie Day in Fist Fight, a new comedy about two teachers who plan an after-school brawl.

The film is released in UK cinemas on Friday.