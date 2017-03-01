Lady Gaga to replace Beyonce at Coachella festival

Lady Gaga is replacing Beyonce as the headline act for this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Beyonce recently pulled out of the top slot for the California-based music event due to being pregnant with twins and instead has been booked for the 2018 line-up.

The singer made her announcement on February 1, initially casting speculation over whether she would be able to take to the stage at the festival in April.

Following her revelation, a statement from Beyonce's Parkwood Entertainment and festival producer Goldenvoice said she had to pull out ''following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months''.

Gaga, who won praise for her recent Super Bowl half-time show performance, happily shared the news of her new job on Twitter, inviting her fans to "party in the desert" with her.

The Perfect Illusion hit-maker will headline the outdoor concert on Saturday April 15 and Saturday April 22.

Other headliners for Coachella are Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar, and other acts confirmed for the two-weekend event include Bon Iver, Lorde, New Order, Bastille and The xx.

Gaga is only the second female headliner to appear at Coachella after Icelandic singer Bjork, who performed in 2002 and 2007.