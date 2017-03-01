Saara Aalto tweets proposal to partner as Finland legalises same-sex marriage

X Factor finalist Saara Aalto appears to have proposed to her partner over social media as same-sex marriage was legalised in Finland.

In a Twitter post addressed to her girlfriend and manager Meri Sopanen on Friday, the Finnish singer wrote: "Same sex marriage is legal in Finland today!!! Would you marry me @MeriSopanen?"

The message included four party emojis, three hearts and two kissing faces and was met with Tweets of support from fans - with some even asking for invitations to the wedding.

@BallSophie16 commented: "I hope I'm on the guest list, love to visit Finland for a great amazing excuse!"

@Cheryllover13 added: "This is soooooo happy! I'm so glad it's legal in your home country! HAVE THE BEST WEDDING EVER OMG CAN'T WAIT."

Aalto, 29, spent time in Britain last year as she competed in the ITV singing contest, losing out at the last hurdle to Matt Terry.

She is currently in the UK for the X Factor Live Tour.

The law allowing same sex marriage in Finland came into effect on Wednesday, days after a petition signed by 100,000 people to repeal it was rejected by the country's Parliament.

It was backed by the populist Finns Party and the Christian Democrats, but was quashed by lawmakers after a 120-48 vote.

Finland is the last Nordic country to legalise same-sex marriage.

Joining in the singer's celebration of the political milestone, @loveliscolleen posted: "I remember the day it was made legal in the UK, I was at Birmingham pride, in the middle of a crowd... it was the best party."

@Saara_Aalto_int added: "Let's hope @MeriSopanen says yes! Every country that moves to full equality gives hope to those in places that have none -WTG."

@NickyTriphook commented: "It was only a matter of time that a great county like Finland accepted reality and a normal celebration of love."