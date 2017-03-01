Sir David Jason to shine new light on his TV characters in second book

Sir David Jason will delve into the "other lives" he has lived on TV screens over the decades in a new book, a follow-up to his successful 2013 autobiography.

The veteran actor, 77, became a national treasure thanks to his roles as Del Boy in sitcom Only Fools And Horses and as Granville in Open All Hours among many others.

Sir David's first book My Life won a Specsavers National Book Award and sold over half a million copies, and the actor hopes to follow suit with his next effort, entitled My Lives.

He said: " In my first book, I enjoyed sharing my life with the great British public, and I was overwhelmed by their support and kindness.

"In my new book, My Lives, I am delighted to share the story of the many other lives I have lived - my characters from Del Boy to Granville, Pop Larkin to Detective Inspector Frost.

"Looking back at over 50 years in television, I hope this book will take readers behind the scenes and under the skins of some of my favourite acts and moments."

He said: "I've relived the laughs that have made it all so special and I've reflected on how these characters have changed my life, too."

Sir David, whose career in TV started back in 1964 when he landed a role in soap Crossroads, said he is "thrilled" to be working with publisher Century on this second tome, after working with them on his first.

Century's deputy publisher Ben Brusey said: " We are honoured to be publishing David's brilliant new book.

"Told with his characteristic charm and wit, he shines a wonderful new light on his beloved characters.

"The result is every bit as funny and poignant as his greatest performances."

David Jason: My Lives is slated for release in October 2017.