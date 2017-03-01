Tamzin Outhwaite steps out of West End show due to foot injury

Tamzin Outhwaite has temporarily pulled out of West End show Stepping Out after fracturing her foot.

The actress was due to appear as Mavis in the first preview performance at the Vaudeville Theatre on Wednesday night.

But she is being replaced by Katie Verner, before Anna-Jane Casey takes over the role next week.

Outhwaite, 46, will return to the part when doctors have given her the all clear.

The actress tweeted a picture of her foot in a cast and wrote: "Don't worry my understudy @KatieVerner and temporary replacement @AnnaJaneCasey are brilliant in the role.

"We are all behind you."

Outhwaite's co-star Amanda Holden said: "It is sad to lose Tamzin. It is ironic and, of course, in keeping with the theme of the show in many ways.

"However we can assure everyone who comes a fun and entertaining evening and we can't wait to get started with the previews.

"We look forward to Tamzin returning very soon."

Stepping Out charts the lives of seven women and one man attempting to tap their troubles away at a weekly dancing class led by their ever patient teacher, Mavis.

Directed by Maria Friedman, the new production of Richard Harris's award-winning play opens with preview performances from Wednesday.