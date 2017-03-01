The Nightly Show loses more than half of viewers in second outing

ITV's The Nightly Show lost more than half of its viewers in its second outing.

The topical entertainment programme drew 2.9 million viewers when it launched on Monday night, but was savaged on social media.

Tuesday's night's instalment attracted just 1.3 million viewers, meaning it shed 1.6 million.

The show - which will run for eight weeks, hosted by a series of celebrities - was launched on Monday at 10pm, which pushed the channel's flagship news show back half an hour.

Sky News aired its revamped News At 10 in the same slot, setting up a three-way ratings battle with the BBC.

On Twitter, viewers called The Nightly Show "drivel" and "cringeworthy".

Host David Walliams's jokes and sketches about the Oscars mix-up and US President Donald Trump failed to win over the audience, who dismissed the series as "absolutely awful" and suggested ITV had "plumbed new depths".

There were also calls for the channel to reinstate its news programme at 10pm.

But a spokesman for ITV said the channel will not be moving the show.