Adele scraps fireworks at concert after son hit by debris

Adele has revealed she scrapped fireworks at her latest concert after her son was hit in the eye by debris during rehearsal.

The Hello singer played her first stadium show in Perth, Australia, on Tuesday night where she reportedly spoke of the accident involving four-year-old Angelo.

According to Australian music website themusic.com.au, Adele told the crowd: "Up until last night, we did have fireworks for you.

"My son was watching in the crowd... a bit of debris went in his eye so we got rid of them."

The British star, 28, asked the 65,000-strong audience at the Domain Stadium if the fireworks should return to the show.

"Let's get a cheer for fireworks if you want them," she reportedly said.

"Let's get a 'boo' if you don't want shit in your eyes.

"All right, we'll do it next time."

Adele is on an 11-date tour of Australia and New Zealand following her success at the Grammys last month, where she won five awards.

She will also perform four sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium between June 28 and July 2.