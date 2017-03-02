Ed Sheeran reveals he hit Justin Bieber in face with golf club

Ed Sheeran has revealed he once hit fellow star Justin Bieber in the face with a golf club.

The British star was with the Love Yourself singer in Japan when the bizarre incident happened.

He told The Guardian: "We were in Japan. We'd been out to a dive bar. He just drank water and I got hammered. Then we went to a golf course, and he lay on the floor and put a golf ball in his mouth and told me to hit it out of his mouth.

"I was like, 'F**k, I need to aim this properly,' and I swung. And you know in films when someone gets punched, and you hear that fake sound, like a slap? But in real life when someone gets punched, you hear that dull thud, a bit sickening? I heard a sound like the last one, and saw his security guard looking at me like....

"I'd cracked Justin Bieber right in the cheek with a golf club. That was, one of those 'What the f**?' moments."

It isn't the first time Sheeran has got into a bit of trouble with a fellow musician. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Princess Beatrice had accidentally cut his cheek when a party prank went wrong as she was pretending to "knight" singer James Blunt with a ceremonial sword.

Sheeran's admission about Bieber came as he put up road signs in his native Suffolk after the lyrics to one of his songs prompted a police warning about speeding.

The singer sparked comment from local police after singing about "driving at 90" in one of his new tracks Castle On The Hill, which is described as a "love song for Suffolk".

Now he has put up Drive Safe Suffolk signs in the county he grew up in.

He told BBC Radio Suffolk: "I wanted to do some sort of billboards in Suffolk. We thought it would be quite funny instead of having billboards saying the album is out, just having a blue sign that says 'drive safe'."

His lyric had prompted Sgt Chris Harris of Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing to tweet: "Know you want to get home but please slow down on Suffolk Roads."