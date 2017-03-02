Government must 'step in to set the rules' on diversity, Riz Ahmed tells MPs

Star Wars: Rogue One actor Riz Ahmed has urged the Government to force companies to employ more people from diverse backgrounds.

The star said the country had "failed" to equally represent minority groups, including BAME, LGBT and disabled people, and needed a cultural revolution to properly address the problem.

Giving a lecture in Parliament on Thursday he said: "There is a serious hiring problem and it's only when the Government steps in to set the rules of the game that it really drives people."

Addressing politicians directly, the 34-year-old added: "You won't be handcuffing employers to anything and they will thank you for it in the end."

His words came as part of Channel 4's Annual Diversity Lecture, where chairman Charles Gurassa outlined the broadcaster's commitment to representing British people of all backgrounds, but added there is "plenty of room for improvement".

Ahmed, who starred in Chris Morris' 2010 dark comedy Four Lions, said: "The term diversity actually turns me off a little bit, it makes it sound like a luxury, like a bit of spice sprinkled on the top, but we need to understand that it isn't an extra, it is representation.

"Every time you see yourself reflected in the media it's a message that you matter."

To illustrate his point, he told how he still finds himself being pulled aside for second inspections at airports, even when flying to America for a Star Wars premiere.

"It's a funny experience being asked for a selfie by an officer while they are swabbing you for explosives," he joked.

Speaking about his difficulty finding work in the UK throughout his career, he added: "Actors like me have had to go to America for jobs because here the focus is on period dramas set in Cornwall in the 18th century."

But quips aside, Ahmed warned better representation of young people is crucial to curbing the spread of extremism.

"In the mind of an IS recruit he is the next James Bond," he said. "Everybody thinks in their own head they are doing the right thing.

"Where is the counter-narrative to the terrorists, telling these kids they can be heroes here?"

According to Ahmed, extremism is one of the three E phrases central to the issue of fair representation, alongside "economic benefits" and "expanding the idea of who we are as a nation".

"According to research, if BAME people in work were promoted at the same rate as white people we would add £24 billion to our economy," he said.

Referring to Channel 4's annual diversity report, marketing chief Dan Brooke added the success of shows such as Chewing Gum and Undateables proves "diversity sells".

Ahmed's plea was backed by MP Helen Grant, who sponsored the event.

"Culture change is not easy, but it is crucial," she said.

"As a Government we have to do more and all ministers should be driving this.

"We have done the surveys, we have set the budgets, we know what to do but we need to get on with it."