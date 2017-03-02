Jillian Bell worried about fans' response to Splash remake

Actress Jillian Bell has admitted she is worried about the response from die-hard fans to her remake of classic 80s film Splash.

The US comedian will star opposite Channing Tatum in a new version of Ron Howard's 1984 movie, which featured Tom Hanks alongside Daryl Hannah as a woman who is secretly a mermaid.

In a twist on the original film, Bell will play Hanks's character in the remake and Tatum will take on the role of the mermaid.

It follows the decision to cast an all-female line-up in last year's Ghostbusters reboot, which starred Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig, and was met by criticism from some fans of the original male quartet.

Asked if she was worried about a repeat of the criticism for swapping the roles, Bell told the Press Association: "I worry about it just because there are a lot of remakes. I think people fall in love with these movies when they're younger and they worry about people remaking it.

"We're sort of re-imagining it so I think it will be different."

Bell said the script was still being written for the remake, which has yet to be given a release date.

"I'm so psyched it's happening," she added.

"I thought Channing would be so funny. I think he's great at playing roles like that. He wanted to play a role where he's discovering the world for the first time.

"I thought that would be a fun role for him."

Bell's latest comedy film, Fist Fight, stars Ice Cube and Charlie Day as teachers planning an an after-school fight.

Fist Fight is released in UK cinemas on Friday.