No happy ending for Coronation Street couple, says Jane Danson

Coronation Street's Nick Tilsley will not endure a happy ending with his on-screen lover Leanne Battersby, the actress playing her has revealed.

Jane Danson, 38, suggested that her soap fiance's exit is likely to be related to Steve McDonald telling everyone he is the father of her baby.

Nick, played by Ben Price on the ITV soap, will leave the show in the next couple of months but Danson said she was still in the dark over the terms of his departure.

Appearing on ITV's Lorraine, Danson said: " Ben and I have discussed it and he's chosen not to know until we get the scripts.

"I think it's a good choice really, but it means this story is not going to have a happy ending."

She added: "Nick's never going to be this baby's father. No matter what Leanne says to him, Steve's always going to be looking over his shoulder.

"And is Nick going to be able to cope with that? Probably not."

Danson added that she will miss Price "hugely".

"We've worked together for the past eight years, and we really get on, even though the stories can be quite miserable we've had such a good time.

"He's a really kind man, he's a really good man and I'll miss him a lot."

In January, Corrie confirmed Price, 45, was quitting the soap to spend more time with his family.

The actor said he left with nothing but good memories, but wanted to spend more time with his children.

:: Coronation Street continues on ITV1 tomorrow at 7.30pm