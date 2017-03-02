You managed not to say anything 'naff', Stormzy tells BBC duo after interview

Grime artist Stormzy reassured BBC Breakfast hosts Louise Minchin and Charlie Stayt that they had not said anything "naff" when he appeared as a guest on their TV show.

The MC was invited in for a chat following his "crazy" fortnight in which the 23-year-old was thrust into the spotlight after performing with Ed Sheeran at the Brits.

Host Minchin, 48, said that she hoped his appearance would give the presenters "a lot of street cred".

"It's been crazy. Even being here. It's a little bit mad for me but it's good," Stormzy said of his whirlwind success.

He said of appearing on BBC Breakfast: "My main thing is I just want my music to go as far as possible.

"I'm not ashamed to say I want people to listen to my music. I want the world to hear me out."

Stormzy said that the Brits "was the scariest thing I've ever done".

"I'm at the biggest awards show in the country with the biggest artist in the world, on the biggest song in the world right now... I kind of bugged out.

"That was one of those moments... you've got one chance," he said.

After telling the hosts about the difference between rap and grime, he said that his mother had still not heard the song about her on his debut album, Gang Signs And Prayer, which could be about to score Stormzy his first number one.

He said: "I was talking to her and she's having trouble with her phone so she'll hear it soon. It's a tribute to my mum.

"When I talk about my mum sometimes I feel like I'm showing off because everyone loves their mum, what's different about me and my mum?"

Stayt, 54, said after the interview: "I managed to get through that without saying anything really naff."

Minchin asked him: "Do you think we have managed?" to which Stormzy replied: "You lot have done all right, man."

The star recently talked about his depression on Channel 4 news, saying that he wanted to help others.

"For a long time I used to think, soldiers don't go through that.

"Strong people in life, the bravest, the most courageous people, they don't go through that. They just get on with it... a nd that's not the case," he said.