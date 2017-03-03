Davina McCall says African malaria deaths are 'unacceptable'

TV presenter Davina McCall has described the rate of children dying from malaria in Africa as completely unacceptable after visiting families affected by the disease.

She teamed with Youtube beauty vlogger Fleur de Force to make a documentary on the subject in aid of this month's Red Nose Day.

The pair travelled to Kigoma Town in western Tanzania to talk to families who have lost children to malaria, and find out what Comic Relief can do to help on the frontline.

An honorary trustee for the charity, McCall said: " Malaria deaths have more than halved in the past 15 years which tells us this really is a battle that can be won.

"But we have a long way to go - a child still dies every two minutes from this preventable disease. This is completely unacceptable.

"I've been visiting Africa for years now with Comic Relief and I know things are getting better."

A short film from the pair's trip is available to watch on YouTube, and more information on how to get involved can be found on the Red Nose Day website.

::Proceeds raised by Red Nose Day events on March 24 will help Comic Relief continue working on projects to help people fighting malaria.