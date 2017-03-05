Ring of endorsement for Love Actually's Downing Street dalliance

Love Actually stars Hugh Grant and Martine McCutcheon have reunited to shoot the Comic Relief sequel to the film, and it looks as if their characters are married.

Grant's prime minister David and McCutcheon's assistant Natalie fell in love in the heart-warming festive 2003 movie, which is being revisited for a 10-minute sequel set 14 years later.

Red Nose Day director Emma Freud, partner of Love Actually director Richard Curtis, has tweeted a series of messages and images from the set, including one of McCutcheon as Natalie which says: "Our pm is still married.

"And she's still lovely."

Another shows Grant speaking from a podium, and the comment suggests his character is still in power.

It says: "And here he is. Our Prime Minister. Again. And still hot."

The short film, dubbed Red Nose Day Actually, will air during the Comic Relief broadcast later this month.

Several of the stars from the film will reprise their roles, including Keira Knightley, Colin Firth and Rowan Atkinson.

Actress Emma Thompson recently said it would be "too sad and too soon" after the death of her co-star Alan Rickman for her to take part.

Rickman and Thompson played husband and wife in the hit romantic comedy.

Rickman died aged 69 in January 2016 and Thompson said: "Richard wrote to me and said 'darling we can't write anything for you because of Alan' and I said 'no of course, it would be sad, too sad'.

"It's too soon.

"It's absolutely right because it's supposed to be for Comic Relief but there isn't much comic relief in the loss of our dear friend really only just over a year ago."

The follow up was written by the original film's creator Curtis.

The finished short will be broadcast during BBC1's live Red Nose Day 2017 programme on March 24.