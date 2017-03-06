Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez to star in Overboard remake - but with a twist

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's classic comedy Overboard is being remade with Anna Faris in the starring role.

The 1987 film saw Hawn as a spoilt heiress suffering from amnesia after falling off a boat, and her real-life partner Russell was the carpenter who falls for her.

But the reboot will have a twist - this time it will be the man who tumbles off the boat and loses his memory.

Faris will take on Hawn's role and Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez has been cast as the wealthy playboy.

Jonathan Glickman, President of Motion Picture Group, MGM, said: "The original Overboard was beloved and the only way to bring it back is to reinvent the story in a whole new way.

"Anna and Eugenio are two of the most charismatic forces in comedy whose take on the material will modernise the story for a whole new generation of movie-goers."

Production is expected to begin in May in Vancouver.

The original movie was directed by Garry Marshall and made 27 million dollars (£22 million) at the US box office upon its release 30 years ago.