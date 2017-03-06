Call The Midwife to end with last-minute wedding

Call The Midwife will end on a romantic note as a last-minute wedding closes the sixth series.

A first-look picture from the nuptials between Barbara Gilbert (Charlotte Ritchie) and Reverend Tom Hereward (Jack Ashton) sees the Nonnatus House midwife in her wedding dress ahead of her big day.

The couple's wedding is fast-tracked due to Barbara's father, a canon, accepting a missionary post in New Guinea for the next three years, meaning he would not be able to officiate at her nuptials as planned.

Barbara and Tom, who became engaged during the 2016 Christmas special, cannot imagine their big day without her father there, so they endeavour to arrange the wedding in just three weeks before he sets sail.

Fans will see everyone at Nonnatus House come together to prepare at short notice as Barbara deliberates over the all-important bridal gown and who her bridesmaid will be.

Due to an unexpected windfall from Tom's stag party, Barbara is also given a memorable wedding present.

Ritchie previously told the Radio Times that Barbara and Tom might have a "long engagement" and did not specify when the wedding would take place.

She added: "They're a very sweet match. It felt quite a natural thing. It didn't feel very dramatic. It was just lovely and sweet. And I loved the blade of grass - it's very low-key and very Tom."

Tom was previously engaged to nurse Trixie Franklin (Helen George) in the period drama series.

The final episode of the sixth series, which has been a ratings success with an average of 8.55 million overnight viewers, will also see Shelagh Turner (Laura Main) finally stop work to rest ahead of the birth of her baby and Violet Buckle (Annabelle Apsion) suffer hot flushes.

:: Call The Midwife airs on BBC One on Sunday March 12 at 8pm.