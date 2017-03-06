Images released from set of Will Smith's latest film, Bright

First glimpse images have been shared from the set of Will Smith's latest film, Bright.

Set in an alternative present where humans coexist with elves, fairies and orcs, Smith plays human police officer Scott Ward, forced to work with orc officer Jakoby, played by Joel Edgerton.

But their routine night patrol takes a turn as they are tasked with protecting a young elf and a dangerous, apparently forgotten, relic from an onslaught of enemies.

Released days after a short teaser trailer, the dark images show the heavily-armed duo taking on their mission in Los Angeles.

Directed by Suicide Squad's David Ayer, Bright also stars Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry and Edgar Ramirez.

The Netflix film is released in December this year.