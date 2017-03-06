Justin Timberlake dedicates iHeartRadio award to 'different' youngsters

Justin Timberlake has dedicated a top music award honouring his single Can't Stop The Feeling to children who are "different".

The US star said his Oscar-nominated hit was about "inclusion" as he won song of the year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in California.

In a rousing acceptance speech, Timberlake said: "I wrote this song because I wanted it to be about inclusion, about being together.

"So I guess I want to take this opportunity to speak to young people right now because there's a lot of you looking at me.

"If you are black or you are brown or you are gay or you're a lesbian or you are trans, or maybe you're just a sissy singing boy from Tennessee - anyone that is treating you unkindly, it's only because they are afraid or they have been taught to be afraid of how important you are.

"Because being different means you make the difference. So f*** 'em."

Katy Perry, sporting her new pixie haircut, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars were among the artists to perform at the ceremony at the Forum in Inglewood.

Zayn Malik won video of the year for Pillowtalk, which features his model girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

The former One Direction singer said he was "honoured" as he and Hadid posted a video message online after missing the awards show to attend Paris Fashion Week.

Sheeran collected the best lyrics award for Justin Bieber's Love Yourself, which the British singer co-wrote.

Coldplay won best tour, and frontman Chris Martin accepted the award with three child dancers who had earlier performed with Perry.

"Hello, we are Coldplay," one of the young girls said on stage.

"Thank you so much for this award. We love our job and we love our fans.

"You wouldn't believe it, but we are in our late 30s."

Fifth Harmony, whose band member Camila Cabello recently left the group, won best fan army.